Body Of 2-Year-Old UP Girl Found In Garbage Dump, Police Make Arrest

Police have arrested one person over the case (Representational)

The dead body of a two-year-old girl, who was missing for days, was found from a garbage dump in Tappal area in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Sunday, police said.

Police have arrested one person over the case.

"Body of a two-year-old girl was found early morning today. A case of kidnapping was registered with the police on May 31," said a police official.

"We can only say anything after seeing the post-mortem report. A man has been arrested in connection with the case," he added.

Further investigation in the case is currently on.