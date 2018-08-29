French Tourist Allegedly Jumps Out Of Hotel's Window In Himachal, Dies

Alexis Pinguet sustained head injuries and was taken to a hospital in Manali (Representational)

A French citizen died on Tuesday under suspicious circumstances after allegedly jumping from a hotel's window in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, the police said.

42-year-old Alexis Pinguet sustained head injuries and was taken to a hospital in Manali where doctors declared him dead, Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri told PTI.

He was staying at the Manali hotel with his male French friend, Martail Pagniez, since August 25, she said.

It is not clear whether it was an accident or a suicide, she said.

The French embassy and his family members have been informed about his death, she said, adding further action would be taken after recording statements of his family members.

The police have initiated investigation on the basis of Mr Pagniez's statement, the SP added.

She said Mr Pagniez's movement has been restricted and he has been asked not to leave Manali till further directions.

Mr Pinguet was in India on a tourist visa issued to him on August 12 which was valid upto October 10 this year, she added.