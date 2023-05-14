Gatherings Banned After Violent Clash Between 2 Groups In Maharashtra City

Officials said that the situation in Akola is under control now.

A violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute in the Old City police station area of Maharashtra's Akola on Saturday evening, the police said.

A video purportedly showed members of the two groups throwing stones at each other, damaging vehicles and creating ruckus on the streets.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Section 144 imposed in Akola following a violent clash between two groups over a minor dispute in the Old City police station area of Akola yesterday; morning visuals from the spot



"Some Vehicles have been damaged by the violent mob. The situation is now… pic.twitter.com/6ZNokV0lVA — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

However, officials said that the situation is under control now.

The incident prompted the administration to issue prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC. "Following the violent clashes Section 144 has been imposed in the city," Akola Collector Neema Arora said.

According to police, the violent mob has damaged some vehicles.

Reportedly, a large crowd marched to the Old City police station after a violent incident arose over a minor dispute.

The violent mob targeted some vehicles in the area and the police used force to bring the situation under control, official sources said.

Akola SP Sandeep Ghuge said that the situation is currently under control.

"Prohibition orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Akola city on the order of the District Collector," he said.

This is the second such incident reported in Akola in recent days. A few days ago, there was a violent clash between two groups in Shankar Nagar locality of Akot File area.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)