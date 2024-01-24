6 Dead In Bus-Tractor-Car Collision In Maharashtra's Ahmednagar

The identities of those who died are being ascertained, police said.

Six people have been killed after a bus collided with a car and a tractor in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district in the early hours today, police said.

The accident took place around 2:30 am at Kalyan road of the district when a state transport bus collided with an Eco car and a tractor.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and helped the victims reach hospital.

The identities of those who died are being ascertained, said police, adding that further probe into the incident is going on. The cause of the accident is not known yet.