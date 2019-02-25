Agra Woman Raped In Greater Noida, 2 Arrested: Police

Police said the two accused spiked the woman's drink and later assaulted her. (FILE PHOTO)

A woman from Agra was allegedly raped inside an apartment in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh by two men after she was brought there on the pretext of getting her a job, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday at the apartment in Sector Tau. The accused have been arrested, police said.

"The woman, in her early 30s, is from Agra. She was brought to the residence of one of the accused by the other accused, who was already known to her and hails from Agra only," a police official said.

Police said the accused spiked her drink before raping her. They also physically assaulted her, police said.

The woman managed to leave the house on her own and approached the police on Monday morning, after which the duo-- Aftab Chaddha and Rakesh Singh-- was arrested, the police said.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code section 376 D (gang rape) and were being produced in a local court, according to the police.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, the police added.