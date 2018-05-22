Monkeys Attack 2 Foreign Tourists Visiting Taj Mahal In Agra

The incident, that took place inside the Taj Mahal premises, has caused panic among the visitors.
Agra has seen a rapid increase of monkey population in recent years. Groups of monkeys frolicking around the famous marble mausoleum have been a cause of concern for the authorities.
Time and again, governments and NGOs have collaborated to sterilize monkeys, but the population is exploding. Activists say, abundant food from the temples and offerings made by the devotees of Lord Hanuman are not conducive towards controlling monkey breeding. Oon top of it, Agra has a very poor garbage collection system, they say.
(With Inputs From ANI)