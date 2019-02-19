After Bomb Threat, Security Tightened In Maharashtra's Nashik

Police teams and the Anti-Terrorism Squad are searching places named in the letter. (Representational)

Security around several important places in Maharashtra's Nashik, including the railway station and Currency Note Press, has been tightened after police said they received bomb threats.

The unsigned letter, written on an India Post inland letter in coarse Hindi, was sent to the Nashik police commissionerate on February 13, city police commissioner Ravinder Singal said today.

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad thoroughly searched the Devlali railway in Nashik.

Police teams and the Anti-Terrorism Squad are searching places named in the letter. The Special Branch has begun investigation into the antecedents of the letter, officials said.