After Bomb Threat, Security Tightened In Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik police said they received an unsigned letter on February 13, threatening to blow up the railway station and Currency Note Press.

Cities | | Updated: February 19, 2019 20:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
After Bomb Threat, Security Tightened In Maharashtra's Nashik

Police teams and the Anti-Terrorism Squad are searching places named in the letter. (Representational)


Nashik: 

Security around several important places in Maharashtra's Nashik, including the railway station and Currency Note Press, has been tightened after police said they received bomb threats.

The unsigned letter, written on an India Post inland letter in coarse Hindi, was sent to the Nashik police commissionerate on February 13, city police commissioner Ravinder Singal said today.

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad thoroughly searched the Devlali railway in Nashik.

Police teams and the Anti-Terrorism Squad are searching places named in the letter. The Special Branch has begun investigation into the antecedents of the letter, officials said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

bomb threatsNashikbomb threat in Nashik

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaSupermoonJaish TerroristsSurya kiranShivaji JayantiRavidas JayantiLive TVIPL Schedule 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsAmarinder SinghPratapgarh RajasthanSouth AfricaV NarayanasamyFull MoonVivo V15 ProS10

................................ Advertisement ................................