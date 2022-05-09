Acid Thrown At UP Couple Over Sex Harassment Case Of Daughter: Police

UP acid attack: Police have arrested three of them. (Representational)

Five people in Uttar Pradesh's Pilbhit allegedly threw acid on a teenage girl's parents to pressure them to withdraw a case lodged for their daughter's sexual harassment, police said on Monday.

The couple had lodged the case against one Rajesh. In a bid to pressure them for the withdrawal of the case, the five people threw acid on the girl's parents, who were sleeping in their house on Sunday.

They were seriously injured in the incident and admitted to a private hospital in Bareilly for treatment, police said.

The accused have been identified as Ajay, Chhotelal, Ramkishan, Guddu and Harishankar, all residents of the same village. Police have arrested three of them.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Prabhu told reporters they have suspended Gajraula SHO Tejpal and Suhas police outpost in-charge Lokesh Kumar for dereliction of duty in the sexual harassment case.

