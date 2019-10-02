Accused Of Witchcraft, 6 Forced To Consume Human Excreta In Odisha: Cops

The police have arrested 29 people after the incident. (Representational)

Six elderly men were tortured and forced to consume human excreta over suspicions of witchcraft in Odisha's Ganjam district, the police said today.

The incident took place in Goparpur village. A group of people dragged the men out of their houses and tortured them. They pulled oy their teeth and forced them to consume human excreta over witchcraft suspicions. They alleged that their witchcraft led to the deaths of three women

"They forcibly dragged the six men from their houses on Tuesday night and forced them to consume the human excreta before pulling out their teeth. Their cries for help failed to evoke any response from other villagers," a police officer said.

The police have arrested 29 people after the incident, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said.

The victims, all over 60-years-old, were rescued by police and admitted at a hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

Though there was no tension in the village, the police were keeping a strict vigil on the situation. Patrolling was intensified to arrest more people, the police said.

