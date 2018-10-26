Aadhaar Details Help 5-Year-Old Girl Reunite With Family In Haryana

The girl was reunited with her family by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Haryana Police in Panchkula.

Cities | | Updated: October 26, 2018 21:57 IST
A team of AHTU had visited Aadhaar card office in Panchkula to get leads about the missing girl. (File)

Chandigarh: 

The Haryana Police has managed to reunite a five-year-old girl, who was missing for over three months, with her family in Panchkula using her Aadhaar biometric details.

The police said the girl had gone missing on July 24 from Patiala and a complaint in this regard was registered at the Anaj Mandi Police Station.

A team of AHTU had visited Aadhaar card office in Sector-1 Panchkula to get leads about the missing girl.

After completing the required formalities, the team handed over the girl to her parents at Bal Sadan in Panchkula, police said.



