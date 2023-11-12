9 Injured After 7 Shops Selling Crackers Catch Fire In UP's Mathura: Cops

The seven shops had permission to sell firecrackers, cops said.

Nine people were injured on Sunday after a fire broke out at a shop and spread to six others, all selling firecrackers, in Gopalbagh on the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura city, a police official said.

"Seven shops selling firecrackers in Gopalbagh area caught fire. Nine people suffered burn injuries. It seems that the fire was caused by a electrical short circuit," Raya police station SHO Ajay Kishor said.

He added that the seven shops had permission to sell firecrackers.

