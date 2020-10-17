9 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Accident Between SUV And Bus In UP's Pilibhit District

An accident between an SUV and a state transport bus in UP left 9 people dead and over 30 injured

At least 9 people have died and more than 30 people injured in a collision between an SUV and an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus in Pilibhit today, the police said.

The accident happened in Puranpur Police Station area of UP's Pilibhit district, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of Police, Pilibhit, Jaiprakash Yadav said, "In an early morning accident involving a jeep and roadways bus, which took place in Puranpur area of the district, nine persons were killed, while over 30 persons injured."

He added that those who died were passengers of the bus as well as the jeep.

"Seven of the passengers died on the spot and the injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The bus was coming from Lucknow to Pilibhit, and most of the passengers are from Pilibhit and nearby areas," the police officer said.

Police officials said that the accident site is approximately 40 kilometres away from the district headquarters.

