8-Year-Old Student Dies, 11 Injured As School Bus Falls Into Canal In UP

An eight-year-old student was killed and 11 others were injured after a school bus they were travelling in fell into a canal here on Wednesday, police said.

The bus of a private school in Sadaphal village was going to drop the children home after school, they said.

While avoiding a pothole near Aliyarpur in Seohara police station area, the vehicle went out of control and overturned after falling into a canal, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

There was no water in the canal, the SP said, adding that as soon as the information was received, the villagers and the local police reached the spot.

According to the police, there were about 20 students of a primary school inside the bus at the time of the incident.

The injured students were taken to a hospital where Lucky (8) died during treatment, the SP said.

The bus has been brought out of the canal with the help of a crane, he added.

