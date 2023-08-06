2-Year-Old Girl, Mother Killed In Road Accident In UP

A hunt is underway for scooty and pickup truck drivers, police said. (Representational)

A woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were run over by a pickup truck when they fell on the road after the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with a scooty here on Saturday, police said.

The woman's husband and brother-in-law were injured in the incident that took place near Nau Gaja Pir, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that Naushad (36), a resident of Mohalla Gonia under Fatehpur police station, was going to Saharanpur with his brother Irshad (32), wife Afsan (32) and daughter Mehak on a motorcycle.

When they reached near Nau Gaja Pir, a scooty hit their motorcycle and all four of them fell down. A pickup truck that was coming from behind crushed Afsan and Mehak, killing both of them on the spot. Naushad and Irshad suffered injuries, the SP said.

After receiving information about the incident, the injured were taken to the hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Jain said.

A hunt is underway for scooty and pickup truck drivers, police said.

