8-Year-Old Gets Strangled While Playing On Plastic Swing In Tripura, Dies

Before the accident, Satyajit had been spending time with his uncle (Representational)

A tragic incident claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy in the Chittamara Puran Bazar area of Belonia, South Tripura on Monday, said police.

The young child, identified as Satyajit Rudru Pal, died in a swing-related accident at his home around 2 pm on Monday, leaving his family and community in profound grief.

According to family members, Satyajit was playing on a swing made of plastic rope tied to a tree within the family's property shortly before the accident.

While swinging, he tragically got entangled and suffered neck strangulation. Before the accident, Satyajit was spending time with his uncle, playing with a mobile phone, and had abruptly decided to go out and swing.

The boy's absence was noticed soon after, and a search led family members to discover him in a twisted position on the swing.

Their calls for help attracted the attention of nearby residents who rushed to assist. Despite efforts to rescue Satyajit and rush him to Belonia Hospital, he was declared dead by the attending physician upon arrival.

The news of Satyajit's sudden and tragic death has shaken the local community, with many expressing their sorrow and extending their condolences to the bereaved family. The local police are aware of the incident, no criminal angle is suspected.

Safety experts often warn of the potential dangers swings and similar play equipment can pose if not used under supervision or if improperly installed.