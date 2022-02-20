8-Year-Old Boy Falls From Building's 4th Floor In Haryana, Dies: Police

The 8-year-old boy fell from balcony of fourth-floor flat in a high-rise building, police said. (File)

An eight-year-old boy died on Sunday after falling from the balcony of his fourth-floor flat in a high-rise building here, police said.

The mishap occurred at 2 pm when the boy, identified as Ayush, a Class 2 student living in the RPS Palms Savana in Faridabad's Sector 88, was standing on a chair by the railing of the balcony and leaning out of it, they said.

As the boy fell down, the society's security guard and other people reached the spot, the police said, adding the child's parent rushed the boy to a nearby hospital but he was declared "brought dead", they said.

The area police also rushed to the child's house first and then to the hospital where it found the boy dead, Faridabad's BPTP police station's senior official Arjun Dev said.

The police later lodged a report of the accident under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code and are investigating, though his parents have ruled out any foul play behind the accident, he said.

The boy was the only child of his parents, he said, adding his father worked with a private sector insurance firm.