8 Booked For Attempting To Rape Woman, Killing Her Son In Rajasthan: Police

No arrests have been made so far and an investigation is underway, the police said. (Representational)

Eight people have been booked for allegedly attempting to rape a 28-year-old woman and killing her son in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, the police said today.

The woman, who is disabled and worked in a brick kiln owned by four of the accused, lodged an FIR on Monday, they said.

She alleged that the accused barged into her temporary residence at night on May 12 while she and her son were asleep and tried to rape her, the police said.

They killed her eight-year-old son when he tried to intervene, they said.

The complainant further alleged that the accused threatened her with dire consequences so she could not report the crime before the last rites of her son, they added.

"Based on the woman's complaint, we have registered a case of attempt to rape and murder and under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act," deputy superintendent of police, Bharatpur (rural), Parmal Singh Gurjar, said.

No arrests have been made so far and an investigation is underway, he said.