72-Year-Old CPM Worker Sets Himself On Fire In Indore: Police

Rameshchandra Prajapat set himself on fire at Geeta Bhavan square, the police said. (Representational)

A 72-year-old worker of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) allegedly set himself on fire in Indore on Friday evening, the police said.

Rameshchandra Prajapat allegedly set himself on fire at Geeta Bhavan square, a police official said.

He was rushed to the government-run MY Hospital where he is undergoing treatment, said Nirmal Kumar Shrivas, in- charge of Tukoganj police station.

Mr Prajapat has serious burn injuries and he was not in the condition to give a statement to the police yet, the officer added.

CPM sources said that Mr Prajapat had taken part in various anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the city recently and the police said some pamphlets against the CAA were found in his bag.