70-Year-Old Woman Raped By Relative In Uttar Pradesh: Police

The woman, a resident of Rampur, had come to Dhakiya Ranvas village and was allegedly raped by a distant relative in Shahjahanpur on September 28.

Cities | | Updated: October 24, 2018 17:52 IST
A hunt was launched to arrestthe accused who worked in Haryana. (File)

Shahjahanpur: 

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a distant relative in Shahjahanpur, police said today.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged yesterday on the basis of a complaint from the woman, they added.

The woman, a resident of Rampur, had come to Dhakiya Ranvas village under the Sidhauli police station and was allegedly raped by a distant relative in Shahjahanpur on September 28, station in-charge Birja Ram said.

After she returned home in Rampur and narrated her ordeal to her son, a case was lodged against the accused yesterday, he added.

A hunt was launched to arrest the accused who worked in Haryana, Mr Ram said.

