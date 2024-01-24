7-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted By Tuition Teacher In UP: Police

A 7-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by his tuition teacher in UP (representational)

A 7-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by his tuition teacher in a village in Uttar Pradesh, police said today, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The alleged incident happened on January 17 when the child went to his tuition teacher's home. The accused teacher is 30 years old, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Usman said.

Based on a complaint by the child's maternal grandfather, an FIR or police case was registered against the accused who was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail, the DSP told Press Trust of India.

The FIR was registered under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offences) and the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, he said.



