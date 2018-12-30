7 Members Of Family Attacked With Acid By Neighbour In UP: Police

Police said all the seven people are out of danger. (Representational)

Seven members of a family in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district suffered burns after their neighbour attacked them with acid following an argument on Sunday, police said.

An argument broke out between two neighbours and during the heated exchange, one of them threw acid on the other and six of his family members, Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh said.

The injured were admitted to Jhansi Medical College for treatment, he said.

"A case has been registered against the man and his parents. He and his father have been arrested," Mr Singh said.

