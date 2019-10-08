7 Armed Men Arrested With Marijuana Worth 1.2 Crores In Madhya Pradesh

Further probe into the network is underway (Representational)

Seven people were arrested for allegedly smuggling 840 kilogrammes of ganja worth Rs 1.26 crore in a truck in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence official said on Monday.

He said some of those arrested were carrying firearms and moving in cars and motorcycles and escorting the truck.

"Acting on a tip-off, DRI and local police flagged down the truck on Sunday. We found 840 kgs of ganja worth Rs 1.26 crore in plastic boxes concealed in the vehicle. The truck is registered in Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Further probe into the network is underway, he added.

