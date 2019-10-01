65-Year-Old Man Crushed To Death By Elephants In Odisha

The incident took place in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district today. (Representational)

A 65-year-old man was crushed to death by a herd of elephants in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district today morning, officials said.

The man had gone out to defecate when the elephants trampled him in the Machhua forest area

Angry locals surrounded forest officials, demanding compensation for the man's family.

The villagers said that a herd of 30 elephants had entered the area from a sanctuary in Jharkhand and was roaming in the Machhua forest.

Baripada Divisional Forest Officer Swayam Mallick rushed to the spot and assured the villagers that Rs 4 lakh will be given to the man's family. Officials also handed over Rs 40,000 to the man's family for his funeral.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.