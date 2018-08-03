65-Year-Old From Rajasthan Hangs Himself From Wedding Hall's Iron Gate

A 65-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a wedding hall (Representational)

A 65-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to an iron gate of a wedding hall soon after visiting his sick wife at a hospital in Kota, police said today.

The man was identified as Lanu Saini, a resident of Banyani village in Kota district, around 250 kilometres away from the state capital, they said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from him.

Mr Saini had left for his home after visiting his wife, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kota, but was found hanging in a wedding hall, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Hari Singh said.

The body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem was conducted, he said.

Police have lodged a case and investigation is on, he said.