60-Year-Old Woman Killed In Leopard Attack In Jharkhand

Forest department team has been engaged to drive the leopard into the jungle (File)

A 60-year-old woman was killed by a leopard at a village in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said today.

The incident took place at Nassi village near Maheshpur forest range when the leopard strayed into the village and attacked six villagers, they said.

"Sonamuni Tudu died after she was attacked by the animal and others were injured," a senior police officer said.

Forest Ranger Anil Kumar Singh said that Rs 50,000 was given to the family members who died while Rs 10,000 each was provided to injured persons for treatment.

A team of the forest department personnel has been engaged to drive the leopard into the jungle, he added.

