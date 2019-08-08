60-Year-Old Man Gives Triple Talaq To 26-Year-Old Wife In Ajmer: Police

The case was registered against Salimuddin on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife in Ajmer on Tuesday night, police said

Updated: August 08, 2019 14:40 IST
Ajmer: 

A 60-year-old caretaker at the Ajmer Dargah has been booked for allegedly harassing and giving triple talaq to his 26-year-old wife, police said on Thursday.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code section 498-A (subjecting married woman to cruelty) has initially been registered against Salimuddin and legal opinion is being sought for using the provisions of the triple talaq bill, police said.

"They got married in 2017. The woman alleged that her husband started harassing her nearly a month after the marriage. We are seeking legal opinion to use the new legislation on triple talaq in this case," senior officer Hem Raj said.

The bill that criminalises instant divorce through triple talaq was recently passed by Parliament.



