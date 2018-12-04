6-Month-Old Girl Dies After Father Throws Her Over Fight With Wife

The baby was admitted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition where she died due to her injuries.

Cities | | Updated: December 04, 2018 07:09 IST
Police said that the baby was the second girl child of the couple. (Representational)


Kolkata: 

A man in West Bengal's Murshidabad district killed his six-month-old daughter over a domestic fight, police said. The mother complained to the police that the man threw the baby on the ground while fighting with her.

The baby was admitted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. Police said that the baby, Farha Sultana was the second girl child.

"The girl was injured November 29 and was shifted to our hospital, but she died on Saturday," said Amitava Saha, deputy superintendent of the hospital.

The man has been arrested, police said.

