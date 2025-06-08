US Man Gets Life In Prison For Breaking Spine Of 2-Year-Old, Killing Her

A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for the brutal killing of his ex-girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter.

Travis Ray Thompson, 27, was found guilty of murder after beating toddler Jacklyn Schwingel so severely on May 2, 2022, that her spine was severed and she suffered extensive internal bleeding, prosecutors said.

The toddler's mother had left her in Thompson's care that morning to go to work, just one week after ending her relationship with him. About 25 minutes after she left, Thompson called to say something was wrong with the child. When the mother returned, she found the child lifeless with a barely beating heart.

The pair rushed the toddler to a hospital in Tavares, Florida, where she was pronounced dead. The Marion County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit launched a swift investigation. Medical examiners deduced that Thompson had gradually bent the 2-year-old backwards with extreme force until her spine broke.

Thompson claimed he was in a separate room when he heard a loud noise and found Jacklyn unresponsive, but he denied knowledge of how the injuries occurred, despite being the only adult present.

"This monster stole the life of an innocent child, and today, the justice system made sure he will never walk free again. Life in prison is too good for this kind of evil," said Bill Gladson, State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

Following a nearly two-hour jury deliberation, Judge Barbara Kissner sentenced Thompson to life imprisonment.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods praised the Major Crimes detectives for their dedication in securing justice.

"I'm incredibly proud of my Major Crimes detectives for their relentless work on this heartbreaking case. Their dedication helped secure justice for an innocent child. I also want to thank State Attorney Bill Gladson and his team for delivering a guilty verdict. In Marion County, we protect our children, and we hold those who harm them accountable," Woods said.