6 Drown In Gujarat's Dhansura While Immersing Lord Ganesha Idol In River

Six people have drowned in a river during the immersion of a Lord Ganesha idol (Representational)

Six persons from a village in Gujarat drowned in a river while taking a bath after immersing an idol of Lord Ganesha, police said today.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Khadol village in Dhansura taluka in Gujarat's Aravalli district.

"A group of people from Khadol village had gone to immerse an idol of Lord Ganesha in the Vatrak river on Friday evening. The incident occurred when they were bathing," a Dhansura police station official said.

He said the six people drowned apparently after they failed to gauge the depth of water.

Their bodies were fished out on Saturday morning by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local officials.

The deceased are identified as Lalabhai Khant (35), Ajit Khant (18), Ashok Khant (43), Gopal Khant (23), Bhavesh Khant (18), and Kanubhai Khant (33), he added.



