The accused had threatened the girl with dire cosequences if she told anybody about the incident, Mr Kumar said.

6 Arrested For Raping Teen, Filming Incident In UP's Sitapur: Cops

The girl was allegedly taken to a secluded school building and raped (Representational)

Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh:

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Wednesday afternoon and four others recorded the act, police said. All six have been arrested, they said.

"The girl was on her way back home when she was forcibly taken to a secluded school building by the six men," Superintendent of Police LR Kumar said.

While two of them, who are from the same locality as the girl, raped her, the other four filmed the act," he said.

"All six of them have been arrested and are being interrogated. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he added.

The accused had also threatened the girl with dire cosequences if she told anybody about the incident, Mr Kumar said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said.

