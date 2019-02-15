6 Accused In Ludhiana Gang-Rape Arrested, Policeman Suspended

Six people have been arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman in Punjab. (Representational)

Six people have been arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman near Isserwal village in Ludhiana, Punjab last week. The woman was dragged out of the car that she was travelling in with a friend, by men on bikes and raped.

Police said the accused stopped the two, took a mobile phone from them, called up another person and asked for Rs 1 lakh. The person informed the police but it was too late before they could reach the spot. A complaint was filed the next day and six of the accused were arrested. One of the accused is a teenager.

The investigation into the case will be supervised by Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) and it will be completed within two months, Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said during a press conference.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed police to complete the investigation as soon as possible and to ensure strict punishment for the accused. Police said the Chief Minister may soon meet the Chief Justice of India and request him to ensure speedy trial in rape cases.

Meanwhile, police have suspended a cop for not taking prompt action after receiving the woman's complaint.

Police have also said they will revive their helpline, deploy PCR vans and rural rapid response teams in the city, besides installing CCTV cameras.