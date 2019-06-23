50 Dogs Killed By Municipal Agency In Telangana, Some Buried At Landfill

The carcasses have been sent to a veterinary lab to find out how the dogs were killed

Over 50 dogs were killed by a municipal agency at Vikrabad in Telangana, the police said. Some of the carcasses of the dogs were found buried at a landfill on the outskirts of the city, 75 km from Hyderabad. Others were found piled on top of one another on the back of a trailer truck, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by a resident, the police said they have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the municipal commissioners and other officials over the killing of the dogs.

The carcasses have been sent to a veterinary lab to find out how the dogs were killed.

The police said they filed the FIR under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.