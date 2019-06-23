50 Dogs Killed By Municipal Agency In Telangana, Some Buried At Landfill

The police said they have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the municipal commissioners and other officials over the killing of the dogs

Cities | Edited by | Updated: June 23, 2019 11:17 IST
The carcasses have been sent to a veterinary lab to find out how the dogs were killed


Hyderabad: 

Over 50 dogs were killed by a municipal agency at Vikrabad in Telangana, the police said. Some of the carcasses of the dogs were found buried at a landfill on the outskirts of the city, 75 km from Hyderabad. Others were found piled on top of one another on the back of a trailer truck, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by a resident, the police said they have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the municipal commissioners and other officials over the killing of the dogs.

The police said they filed the FIR under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

VikrabadTelangana

