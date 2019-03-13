5-Year-Old Killed By Uncle, Body Dumped Near Drain In Madhya Pradesh

Police found the child'd body stuffed in a bag near a drain. (Representational)

A 19-year-old has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh for kidnapping and murdering his 5-year-old nephew, police said. The child's body, stuffed in a bag, was found near a drain today.

The police said the accused kidnapped the boy Tuesday evening while he was playing near his house. He had demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh to free the child.

"We first picked up the man after a ransom call was made to the child's family. He confessed that he had killed the child and then we found the body," they added.

This is the most child kidnapping and murder to shock Madhya Pradesh's Satan district. Last month, six-year-old twin brothers were kidnapped from their school in Chitrakoot. Their bodies were found floating in the Yamuna.