5-Year-Old Girl, Father Die After Falling From Train In Rajasthan: Cops

A 35-year-old man and his five-year-old daughter died after falling from a train at Abu Road station in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Sunday.

Bhimarao had arrived at Abu Road station with his wife and their twin children to catch a train to Falna in the state's Pali district, they said.

According to the police, Bhimarao lost his balance while boarding a crowded Sabarmati-Jodhpur passenger train and slipped under it with his daughter Monika.

The pair was taken to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the police said.

The bodies were handed over to the victims' family after post-mortem. A case has been registered under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the CrPC.

