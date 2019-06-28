5 Members Of Family Beaten To Death In UP's Hamirpur

All persons were killed using a stone.

Cities | | Updated: June 28, 2019 03:14 IST
Police said it appears the incident could be the fall out of an enmity. (Representational)


Banda: 

Five members of a family were found beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Thursday evening, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur, Hemraj Meena said, "Bodies of Raees (27), wife Roshni (25), daughter Aliya (4), niece Roshni (15) and grandmother (85) were found in their house. All persons were killed using a stone.

"Head of the family Noorbaksh had gone to attend a marriage, and he informed the police after he returned and saw the bodies."

The SP said it appears the incident could be the fall out of an enmity, adding investigation is on.

The bodies of the killed family members have been sent for postmortem, police said. 



