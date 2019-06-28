5 Members Of Family Beaten To Death In UP's Hamirpur

Police said it appears the incident could be the fall out of an enmity. (Representational)

Five members of a family were found beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Thursday evening, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur, Hemraj Meena said, "Bodies of Raees (27), wife Roshni (25), daughter Aliya (4), niece Roshni (15) and grandmother (85) were found in their house. All persons were killed using a stone.

"Head of the family Noorbaksh had gone to attend a marriage, and he informed the police after he returned and saw the bodies."

The SP said it appears the incident could be the fall out of an enmity, adding investigation is on.

The bodies of the killed family members have been sent for postmortem, police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.