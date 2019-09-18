5 Labourers, All From Same Family, Hacked To Death In Haryana

The incident took place in Haryana's Jhajjar. (Representational)

Five members of a family, all migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh, were hacked to death in an under-construction house in Haryana's Jhajjar on Tuesday, the police said.

The bodies of the five labourers, including a woman and a teenage girl, were found lying in a poll of blood inside a room on the first floor of the house, they said.

The police reached the spot on Tuesday evening after they were informed about the incident by one of their relatives who had gone to meet them, Jhajjar Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.

As the workers had an off due to "Vishwakarma Day", no one noticed their absence during the day.

"We have registered a murder case and further investigation is under progress. The family could have had enmity with someone," Mr Kumar said.

The contractor of the under-construction house, where they were working, he had paid them Rs 40,000 a few days ago, the police said.

They had deposited most of the cash in their bank accounts and therefore, loot motive behind the crime was virtually ruled out.

