5 Arrested In Killing Of Youth Near Durga Puja Pandal In Bengal: Police

The youth who was killed is yet to be identified.

Cities | | Updated: October 18, 2018 05:49 IST
Puja revellers near the area fled the scene after hearing gunshots. (Representational)

Chinsurah: 

Tension prevailed in Chinsurah after a youth was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Hooghly district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Chawkbazar area under the jurisdiction of Chinsurah police station on Tuesday night near a 'Durga Puja' Pandal, the police said.

Four men on two motorbikes chased the youth and shot him in the head, a police officer said, adding, the victim died on the spot.

Puja revellers near the area fled the scene after hearing gunshots, the officer said.

Five people have been arrested in the case, Police Commissioner, Chandernagore, Ajay Kumar, said.

The police recovered a pistol from the crime scene, a police officers said, adding, the youth who died is yet to be identified. 

