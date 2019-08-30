43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 7-Year-Old In Thane: Police

The man has been remanded in police custody till September 4. (Representational)

A Thane resident was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl after luring her home with chocolates, an official said today.

The child's parents had gone to work and she was playing near her house on Thursday afternoon when Santosh Shinde, 43, allegedly took her to his place on the pretext of giving chocolates and raped her, Senior Inspector Jitendra Rathod said.

"When her parents returned home in the evening, they found the child frightened. One being asked, she narrated the ordeal," he said.

"The accused lives in Manpada. He has been charged with rape and unnatural sex under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC. He has been remanded in police custody till September 4," Mr Rathod added.

The child is being treated at Thane civil hospital, the official said.



