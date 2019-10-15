40 Kg Cannabis Seized From Auto-Rickshaw In Andhra Pradesh, 4 Arrested

The cannabis was recovered from Tummala Palli village in Visakhapatnam (File)

Anakapalli rural police arrested four people and recovered 40 kilograms of cannabis from an auto-rickshaw in the city.

The cannabis was recovered from Tummala Palli village in Visakhapatnam rural area.

"We have seized the auto-rickshaw along with two motorcycles. We have also recovered Rs 33,000 from the possession of the accused persons. The four arrested include people from Uttar Pradesh as well," said Bhaskar Rao, inspector, Anakapalli.

