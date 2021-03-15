4-Year-Old Thane Girl Falls Sick, Dies After Pest Control At Home

The girl died on Sunday (Representational)

A 4-year-old girl died after developing health complications following a pest control job at her home in Thane near Mumbai, the police said on Monday.

The pest control work took place on Saturday, and some time later the child and her mother started feeling unwell and were rushed to a nearby hospital, a Kasarwadavali police station official said.

"The child died on Sunday. A case of accidental death has been registered and further probe is underway," he added.

