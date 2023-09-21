4 Of Family Found Dead In House In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

The reason for the death would be known after the post-mortem report, said police. (Representational)

Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their house in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, police said on Thursday.

According to Ujjain police officials, the incident took place at Mahavir colony under Jivaji police station limits in the district. The dead members of the family were identified as Manoj Rathore (40), his wife Mamta Rathore (12), his twelve-year-old son and six-year-old daughter.

CSP Sumit Agarwal told ANI, "We received information at around 12 pm that four bodies were found in a house in Mahavir colony under Jivaji police station in the district. Acting on it, we reached the spot and found the bodies in the house."

The dead Manoj was found in a hanging state while his wife and his two children were lying on the ground. Foams were also spotted from the nose of some bodies, however, the reason for the death would be known after the post-mortem report, he added.

According to the information, Manoj was living here in a rented house and was involved in the business of selling toys.

