4-Month-Old Killed By Leopard Near Pune

The body of the baby girl was found a few kilometres away from the spot. (Representational)

A four-month-old baby girl was killed by a leopard near Pune in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, said forest officials.

According to the officials, the body of the baby girl was found a few kilometres away from the spot from where the leopard had lifted her.

The incident took place in Yedgaon village of Junnar tehsil of Pune district.

"The baby girl belongs to a shepherd community. The family of the girl along with other community members had taken a temporary shelter in one of the farms in the forested area a few days ago," said an official.

In the early hours, when the family members were fast asleep, the wild animal sneaked into the area and took away the infant, he said.

After searching the area for the missing baby, the family contacted the locals and subsequently forest officials were informed.

"At around 6 am, the mutilated body of the baby girl was spotted near a stream," said the official.