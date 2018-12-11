4, Including 2 Student Leaders, Die After Car Rams Roadside Tree In UP

The car was at a high speed and was completely smashed in the accident. (Representational)

Four men, including two student leaders, were killed early today when their speeding car rammed into a roadside tree in Uttar Pradesh, police said. The accident took place near the Pahsa Bazaar in Haldharpur area of Mau district.

The dead were identified as Ravi Kant Yadav, 23, Uday Yadav, 20, -- both popular student leaders -- Abhinendra Yadav, 22, and Sandeep Singh.

The car was at a high speed and was completely smashed in the accident, a police official told news agency IANS.

He added that a selfie of all the four victims, sitting in the car, taken apparently some time before the accident was recovered from one of the mobile phones.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. A large crowd of college students gathered outside the hospital where the postmortem was to take place.

