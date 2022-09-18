4 Dead, 8 Injured After Truck Collides With Tractor In Haryana: Cops

The police said they have taken possession of the truck. (Representational)

A truck collided with a tractor trolley in which four persons died on the spot while at least 8 people were left injured in Kurukshetra, the police said.

As many as 25 people were travelling in a tractor trolley on Saturday night, headed to participate in a religious program in village Habana when a truck from behind hit the tractor trolley.

"The people were going to attend a Satsang of Lord Valmiki in Shahbad in a Mahindra tractor trolley. They had stopped the tractor to ask for the way forward to the village when suddenly a truck hit them from behind. We have taken possession of the truck and further investigations are underway," Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramdutt Nain told ANI.

Four people died on the spot and about 8 to 9 people are said to be injured. Out of the 4 victims, two were small girls.

The victims were from Bhainsi Majra and Solu Majra villages in Kurukshetra.

The injured were shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Two persons who were seriously injured were shifted to Chandigarh.

