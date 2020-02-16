35-Year-Old Woman Set On Fire By 3 Men In Maharashtra: Police

The woman, a widow, suffered 50 per cent burn injuries in the attack.

The exact motive behind the attack is not known yet, the police said. (Representational)

Nashik:

A 35-year-old woman was set on fire on Saturday evening allegedly by three unidentified men at a bus stop in Maharashtra's Nashik district, the police said. 

The woman, a widow, suffered 50 per cent burn injuries in the attack. The men threw petrol at her and set her on fire, before fleeing, the police said. She was rushed to a hospital. 

The exact motive behind the attack is not known yet, he said.

Police is recording the woman's statement to get information about the identity of the accused. 

