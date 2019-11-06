Woman, 35, Allegedly Gang Raped In Madhya Pradesh, Case Registered

The complaint was registered four days later as she fell sick after the incident.

A 35-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four men, including two wardens of the Sarangpur sub-jail of Madhya Pradesh on November 1, police said today.

One of the wardens, who is an also accused in the case, had allegedly asked the woman over phone to visit the sub-jail in Rajgarh district claiming that her husband, who is lodged in the facility, had taken ill, a police officer said.

"The woman informed the warden that she won't be able to visit the jail as she had no means of transport available. Later, a man, identified as Ramchandra Gurjar, called up the woman and offered to take her to the sub-jail," said Premlata Khatri, in-charge, Salsalai police station where the First Information Report (FIR) was registered today.

When the woman accompanied by Ramchandra Gurjar reached Kithor ki Baldi on way to Sarangpur around 8 pm on November 1, other accused allegedly joined in and took turns in raping her.

Besides Mr Gurjar, others are identified as Malam Singh Raghuvanshi and Hariram (both jail wardens) and Sagar Gurjar, Mr Khatri said.

After the woman lodged an FIR with Salsalai police, a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including gang rape and the SC/ST Act, the police officer said.

On the delay of over four days in filing the case by the woman, the officer said the victim told police that she had fallen sick after the incident. No arrest is made so far.

