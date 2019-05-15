31-Year-Old Man Dies After Car Falls Into Pit In Thane

A rescue team rushed to the spot and pulled the car out. (Representational)

A 31-year-old man died today morning after his car fell into a pit dug up for drainage work in Maharashtra's Thane, an official said.

The incident took place around 6 AM near a bus stop. The man, Sachin Kakodkar, was driving from a housing society towards Ghodbunder Road in Thane when the vehicle fell into the pit, Thane's regional disaster management cell Chief Santosh Kadam said.

A rescue team rushed to the spot and pulled the car out. The man was taken out of the car rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The drainage work was being carried out by a private contractor.

