30 Children Hospitalised After Having Mid-Day Meal In Rajasthan

Nearly 30 children of a government middle school in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after having the mid-day meal on Tuesday and were admitted to a hospital, officials said.

The kadhi-chawal served to the students in Jhabkariya village was allegedly contaminated, Karoi police station in-charge Mukesh Kumar Verma said.

The students were admitted to a government hospital in Gangapur for treatment, he said.

Twenty of them are still undergoing treatment at the hospital. All children are out of danger and food sample has been sent to laboratory for tests.

Bhilwara Deputy Chief Medical and Health Officer Ghanshyam Chawla said the children had complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming the lunch.

