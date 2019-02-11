3-Year-Old Boy Sleeping In Tent Killed By Leopard In Gujarat

The leopard took the child away while was sleeping in a tent. (Representational)

A three-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district today, a forest official said on Monday. The child was sleeping inside a tent when a leopard sneaked in and took him away on Sunday. The child belonged to a family of shepherds from

"On Sunday night, the leopard entered the tent set up in an open field where the child and his family members were staying. Their sheep and goat panicked at the sight of theleopard and started bleating," he said.

When the child's parents and other adults went towards their animals to see what had happened, the leopard caught hold of the sleeping boy and ran into the forest,

The child's body, half-eaten, was found in bushes near the village on Monday morning, he said.

Forest and police officials rushed to the spot and later sent the body for post mortem.