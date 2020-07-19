3 Underage Boys Rape 5-Year-Old Girl In Rajasthan: Police

The girl was allegedly raped in a field near her home (Representational)

A five-year-old girl was left bleeding after she was allegedly raped by three boys in a village in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Sunday.

While the girl was playing outside her house on Friday evening, three minor boys of the neighbourhood promised to give her a Rs 5 coin and later took turns to rape her in a nearby field, senior police officer Dalpat Singh said, adding, the girl's mother was cooking inside the house at the time of the incident.

When family members noticed that the girl is missing, they began searching for her. The mother spotted the girl crying and bleeding near their home, the officer said.

Later that night, the woman went to the police station with her daughter and lodged a complaint, he added.

The three accused boys are missing and a search is on for them, Dalpat Singh said while adding that further investigation into the matter has been forwarded to the senior officers.

A medical board examined the survivor on Saturday at Baran district hospital and her statements will be recorded before a magistrate on Monday, the Mr Singh said.